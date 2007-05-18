Incap plans to expand in India

As evertiq.com reported earliern EMS provider Incap'sCEO Juhani Hanninen oped the Capital Markets Day was held on 11 May 2007 by presenting a review on Incap's 10 years as a listed company.

During this event Niklas Skogster, Director of Business Development explaned about Incap's plans to expand the business in the growing markets of India. According to Skogster many potential international customers are already present in India.



From Incap point of view, India is a promising market where the electronic industry is growing at a rate more than 30% per annum and electronics outsourcing industry is also growing at same rate. Most of local EMS suppliers are small and do not have large infrastructure and resources. The OEM and ODM normally outsource EMS on job work Basis. With increase in business, demand for EMS on turnkey basis is increasing. The industrial, telecom and healthcare sector will be the main driver of growth for Incap in India.