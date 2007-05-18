Foreign R&D centers employs 35,000 in Israel

According to a research report made by Israel Venture Capital Research Center, a minimum of 110 foreign R&D centers are based in Israel. Approximately 35000 people are working at these centers.

Most of these R&D centers have been created through acquisitions by international companies. After the international companies have acquired the local firms they are usually transformed into local research facilities.



Companies like Intel, Applied Materials, Motorola, Freescale, Texas Instruments, IBM, SanDisk, Hewlett Packard, Sanmina-SCI, KLA-Tencor, General Electric, Philips Medical are just a few examples. Israel Venture Capital Research Center also mentioned that Israel has the highest rates of engineers and scientists compared to other countries.