Densitron appoints new Product<br>Manager for France

Densitron Display Solutions is pleased to announce that Elijah Ebo has been appointed as the company's TFT and OLED Product Manager.

With his wealth of experience in the areas of Embedded Systems and technical support for LCD/TFT displays, Elijah will further strengthen the Densitron product team specialising in TFT and the emerging technology of OLED.



With a degree in Electronic Engineering from Surrey University, Elijah brings with him over eight years of engineering and design experience in the telecommunications and LCD industries. Immediately prior to joining Densitron Technologies, Elijah was a Senior Design Engineer at Sepura in Cambridge where he worked in the hardware team designing and developing digital radios for the emergency services, the military and the commercial sector. Prior to that he spent two years at Anders Electronics in the position of Embedded Systems/TFT Application Engineer where he worked closely with the Product Management and supported customers in all technical aspects of their project. In this role he developed his specialisation in TFT and OLED technologies.



Elijah entered the LCD industry after having spent three years working in a design role with Vertu, part of the Nokia Group, a high-end mobile phone designer headquartered in Farnham. Having lived and studied in France as part of his studies, Elijah is a fluent French speaker and is looking forward to building strong working ties with colleagues and customers in France.