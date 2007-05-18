SofTec chose Adaptsys Europe distributor

Adaptsys and SofTec Microsystems Inc, announce that they have signed a franchise agreement for Adaptsys to distribute for SofTec's complete range of in-system production programmers and development kits.

This agreement means Adaptsys can now offer in-system programming equipment, with the SofTec products complementing the existing range of BPM programmers.



Mr. Michele Casto, President & C.E.O. for SofTec Microsystems, explained, “We introduced FlashRunner in December 2006, and have been looking for a European distribution partner with the right production industry expertise to support this exciting product. Adaptsys is the ideal partner, offering a complete specialist service in several European countries."