Plexus adds engineers in Scotland

evertiq.com reported earlier that EMS provider Plexus UK has doubled the size of its European design centre in Livingston. The company intends to hire 30 engineers over the next two years. Plexus has already hired two software engineers, and is looking for more digital hardware expertise and a mechanical engineer.

According to Plexus engineering manager John Simpson Plexus will look over the next six months for another digital hardware engineer, and an embedded software talent as well as a project manager."

The company is growing its design team organically to get a balanced structure. Third of the employees have discovered the company through networking and word of mouth.