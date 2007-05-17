QRG opens centre in Ireland

QRG Ltd has recently opened a new centre in Drogheda, Ireland, north of Dublin. The focus of the new operation is in the areas of licensing administration, technical support, and design of new touch technologies, especially for touch screens and related applications.

The centre is actively recruiting in the areas of administration, IP law, applications engineering, mixed signal design engineering, mechanical design and embedded software. It has already recruited Joe Carroll as finance director, who formerly hails from NEC Semiconductor (Ireland). Group CEO Hal Philipp is taking the lead in setting up the new operation. The operation has received the active support of IDA Ireland.