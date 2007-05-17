UK gets plastic electronics centre worth €30m

UK is about to get a plastic electronics centre in NETPark in County Durham. Work is just to get started at the €30m Plastic Electronics Technology Centre (PETeC).

Projects main reason is to build plants that produce quantities of organic lighting and solar cells.



Dr Raymond Oliver, director of science and technology at Cenamps, told EW “What is going to happen is development and demonstration of roll-to-roll manufacture of large area low resolution plastic electronics.