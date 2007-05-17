CamSemi joins up with Redtree for European sales push

CamSemi is strengthening its international sales and marketing activity with the appointment of Redtree Solutions.

The company's specialist sales force will focus on identifying and developing European sales opportunities, while CamSemi's existing team continues to work closely with a number of major power supply manufacturers based in the Far East.



However, CamSemi is also looking at boosting its sales support for China and Taiwan and expects to make further announcements on this over the next few months.



Although this is the first time the two companies have worked together, both teams are already

very familiar with each other. Before taking up their current roles, David Baillie, CEO; John

Miller and a number of CamSemi's other senior executives have worked very successfully in

previous semiconductor company positions with Redtree's founders and core team.