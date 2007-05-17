TTI extends Tyco to more European countries

Franchise extended to cover Nordics, Benelux, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal;

Relays, switches, filters and specialist passives added to existing connector portfolio.

As part of a global commitment, in Europe TTI, Inc. offers a wider range of components from Tyco Electronics in all Western European countries.



Previously, TTI, Inc. was able to service customers in France, Germany and the UK and Ireland with Tyco's broad range of connectors. Now the franchise agreement has been widened to include all Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden – Benelux, Spain, and Portugal, Italy and the central European countries Austria and Switzerland. More, in addition to connectors, TTI will now be focussing on a wide range of relays, switches, filters and specialist passives, from Tyco brand names including Schrack, Axicom, Alcoswitch, and Corcom.



Comments Geoff Breed, TTI's director of supplier marketing: “We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Tyco and regard the company as one of our key partner suppliers. Obviously Tyco is best-known for its position as the World's number one connector and relay manufacturer and its portfolio also includes some of the most respected names for switches and EMC filters. We will be continuing our policy of stocking wide and deep across these new product areas, and also look forward to being able to offer custom solutions in the passives field with Tyco's specialist resistor technology."



Adds Lucio Ferrara, Tyco Electronics' European distribution director: “TTI fits very well with Tyco Electronics' objective to maintain its business leadership position, leveraging a premium Distribution Network with a continuously improved level of service".