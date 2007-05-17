Hirschmann`s managment lead €115m buyout

Management at Hirschmann Electronics have bought the company from Rheinmetall, with the backing of a private equity investor, HgCapital, the deal is worth € 155 million.

Hirschmann has plants in Germany and Hungary, the company employs approximately 1,750 people. Rheinmetall wanted to sell off its electronics operations so that it can focus on the automotive and defense sectors, drives and controls reports.