SMT & Inspection | May 17, 2007
Tilo Bradis new President of UGS, Günter Lauber new President of Siemens EA
Günter Lauber will succeed Tilo Brandis as new President of the Electronics Assembly Systems (EA) at Siemens A&D. Tilo Brandis will move to the U.S. as President of UGS.
UGS is a provider of product lifecycle management software and services that was recently acquired by Siemens and is now a division of Siemens Automation & Drives.
Together with Dr. Alexander Gruschwitz, the CFO of Siemens EA, Guenter Lauber will head the entire A&D EA global division headquartered in Munich with Centers of Competence in the U.S. (Atlanta, Georgia), Shanghai and Singapore, and support sites all over the world.
Guenter Lauber, who was born in 1961, is intimately familiar with electronics manufacturing and Siplace placement machines. Guenter joined Siemens in 1986 and has held various management positions with strategic as well as profit-and-loss responsibilities in the EA sales organization in Europe and later in North and South America.
“As the new president of A&D's Electronics Assembly Systems I am pleased to take responsibility for a very familiar and healthy division. I know from my many years of sales experience that our high-quality systems and services offer clear and sustained cost and competitive benefits to our customers in the electronics manufacturing industry. In my new position I want to do everything I can to steadily improve the value we provide to our customers as their technology partner of choice and use this position to enhance our own standing in all markets," said Guenter Lauber.
In the U.S., long-term Siplace Vice President of sales Jeff Timms will succeed Guenter Lauber as the General Manager of the U.S. business.
