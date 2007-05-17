Excellon and Automa-Tech partner in Asia

Roy Cripps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing have announced at the CircuiTEX show in Suzhou, China that US based Excellon has entered into an agreement with its French partner Automa-Tech to represent its Drilling and Routing equipment in Asia .

The agreement covers the entire product line but will emphasize The Cobra Hybrid UV / Co2 laser system.



Sebastian Gautier Automa-Tech's Asian Sales Director states; “The addition of the Excellon products to the Automa-Tech line is extremely complementary. We will be able to offer our customers state of the art hybrid UV / Co2 laser systems in addition to our world-class exposure and measurement systems. This is consistent with our company's strategy of being a world class solutions provider for our customers to help them meet current and emerging technology challenges."