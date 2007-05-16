PCB | May 16, 2007
Ruwel adjusts capacities
In 2006 the European and particularly the German car industry experienced a boom in sales. This trend also gave fresh impetus to the Geldern-based RUWEL GmbH.
In view of full order books the company last year took on some 70 new employees, most of them with limited contracts. Annual sales in 2006 rose 3%. More than 62% of its sales, amounting to 167 million Euros in 2006, were realised with printed circuit boards for automotive electronic equipment. The Geldern plant with some 550 employees is almost exclusively focussed on this branch of industry.
Sales in the European automotive business have been declining since the beginning of this year, and this is now becoming noticeable in the order books of RUWEL GmbH. This consequence is strengthened by the fact that all renowned automobile manufacturers and direct suppliers have started to shift their business and purchasing activities to low-wage countries. For that reason it has proved necessary to adjust the capacity at Geldern site by 10 to 20%, a step that will be taken to be as compatible as possible with social policy. A social compensation plan and the reconciliation of interests were therefore agreed with the works council.
However, the millions of investments made in the second half of 2006 and early in 2007 represent a definite general declaration by RUWEL GmbH in favour of the Geldern location. In addition to quality-assuring processes, the company has invested in new technologies and production flow optimization. Geldern will also in future serve as a key and development plant for the automotive business of the RUWEL Group.
Sales in the European automotive business have been declining since the beginning of this year, and this is now becoming noticeable in the order books of RUWEL GmbH. This consequence is strengthened by the fact that all renowned automobile manufacturers and direct suppliers have started to shift their business and purchasing activities to low-wage countries. For that reason it has proved necessary to adjust the capacity at Geldern site by 10 to 20%, a step that will be taken to be as compatible as possible with social policy. A social compensation plan and the reconciliation of interests were therefore agreed with the works council.
However, the millions of investments made in the second half of 2006 and early in 2007 represent a definite general declaration by RUWEL GmbH in favour of the Geldern location. In addition to quality-assuring processes, the company has invested in new technologies and production flow optimization. Geldern will also in future serve as a key and development plant for the automotive business of the RUWEL Group.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments