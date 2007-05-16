Antenova expands Asia ops into China

Antenova Ltd, the integrated antenna solutions company, announced today that it has expanded its Asia operations with the opening of a sales and support office in Shanghai, China.

Antenova further announced plans for additional design, sales and support locations in the region. Greg McCray, CEO, Antenova said, “Our new office in Shanghai allows Antenova to better support our growing customer base in China. Antenova's high performance antennas and RF antenna modules are designed into mobile handsets, laptop computers and other wireless devices by leading OEM companies worldwide with manufacturing in China. Our strategy is to continue to provide our OEM customers and partners with superior customer and technical support along with our industry leading antennas and RF antenna modules. Plans are in place for additional design and support centers in Greater China to further penetrate and support this huge market."