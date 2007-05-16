Jabil reports $165 profit for 2006

Jabil Circuit Inc. has announced their results for the full year 2006. Profit was $164.5 million based on revenue of $10.3 billion through their fiscal end of August 2006.

Despite a $28 million reduction in profits from Jabil's restatement of earnings in 2005, overall profit remained lower in 2006. Jabil earned $203.9 million, based on revenue of $7.5 billion in 2005, according to the restated numbers provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



With its internal investigation of how stock options were accounted for behind it, Jabil Circuit announced its fiscal year 2006 financials Tuesday more than six months later than expected.