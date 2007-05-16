Koh Young land order from Smart Modular

Koh Young- Europe`s partner in the USA Christopher Associates Inc has announced that they have delivered their 8th Koh Young solder paste inspection system to Smart Modular Technologies (Fremont, CA) manufacturing plant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Smart Modular, a manufacturer of memory modules and the creators of the CoolFlex ™ 4Gb memory module, initially deployed the Koh Young systems in their U.S. and Puerto Rican plants in order to improve manufacturing yields on high density fine pitch assemblies and have now implemented the technology in a wide range of applications on a global basis.