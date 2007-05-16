Electronics Production | May 16, 2007
Rutronik opens sales office in Estonia
In the course of its presence throughout Europe, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also represented in Estonia with its own sales office as from 1 April 2007.
The office in Tallin focusses exclusively on Estonian customers. Until now, the branch office in Kaunas / Lithuania has been in charge of the customer structure of Estonia, while the branch office in Helsinki has covered the customers with strong ties to Finland.
The new location has been assigned to the area of Northeastern Europe under the direction of Dierk Enders, Area Manager Eastern Europe, who is reporting directly to Frank Rotthoff, Sales Director Europe. This ensures the strategic integration into European sales and establishes the interface to Western Europe and Scandinavia. Apart from the Estonian customers, the West-European clientele will also benefit from the new location:Due to the increasing shift of production facilities to Eastern Europe and Estonia respectively, it is essential that customers across Europe receive the same standards regarding service and quality.
The staff of the new branch office has profound trade knowledge in the local distribution landscape. After positive market and customer feedback, it is intended to increase the entire Baltic team in the product and application consulting as well as in the internal sales department.
The product portfolio in Estonia covers semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components in addition to wireless products, displays as well as embedded boards. The franchise partners include leading manufacturers.
Currently, Rutronik is represented with its own branch offices in 25 European countries. In the course of the increasing shift of production facilities to Eastern Europe as well as the EU enlargement to the East, these markets are considered very attractive for the component industry. For Rutronik, this development has been above average already. Apart from Estonia, Rutronik is represented with its own team and local branch offices in the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Lithuania and Russia.
