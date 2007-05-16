Elcoteq appoints two new members to its extended management team

Mr. Tommi Pettersson (MSc, Electronics) has been appointed Vice President for Account Management in the Communications Networks business and a member of the Management Conference. Mr. Pettersson

has been working at Elcoteq since 2005 as Account Director for certain strategic customers.

Before joining Elcoteq he worked as Country Director and Managing Director at Mobile Innovation Finland Oy.



Mr. Jason Phillips (BSc, Business Administration) has been appointed Vice President for Account Management in the Personal Communications business and a member of the Management Conference. Mr. Phillips has been working at Elcoteq in the Americas since 2003 as a Business Development Manager and an Account Director. Before joining Elcoteq, Mr. Phillips worked at Solectron in several different sales and operations positions.