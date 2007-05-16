XJTAG adds support for Xilinx<br>Virtex-5 FPGA system monitor

XJTAG has enhanced its development system by adding support for Xilinx's recently announced new feature, the Virtex-5 FPGA System Monitor.

This will provide XJTAG users with easy access to what is the industry's first FPGA analogue debug and system management tool for thermal management and measurement of on-chip power supply voltages.



“These new features complement our already extensive debug and test capabilities by allowing customers to check power supplies or perform overall thermal management using the JTAG port on the 65-nm Virtex-5 FPGAs," said Dominic Plunkett, chief technology officer at XJTAG.