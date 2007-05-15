BASF establish printed electronics center in Singapore

German based company BASF will invest approximately S$4 million to set up a new research and development center for Organic Electronics in Singapore.

The investment in Singapore is a part of the expansion plan of company's research activities in Asia Pacific. BASF will hire a total of 40 employees by the end of 2007 at its research and development centers. BASF has around 300 employees working in about 20 R&D sites across the Asia Pacific region, nanotechwire reports.