Graphic and Somacis in Chinese JV

UK based PCB supplier Graphic Plc and Italian based Somacis pcb industries have agreed upon a joint venture in China.

Graphic Plc based in Crediton, Devon, UK has joined forces with Somacis pcb industries with headquarters in Castelfidardo, Italy in an equal joint venture project to manufacture the full range of printed circuit boards in a purpose built 66,000 sq metre, state of the art facility in Chashan, Dongguan City, South China.The official factory inauguration ceremony, which will be held on the 24th May, will be under the flag of SOMACIS-GRAPHIC.The factory is equipped to produce any design of multilayer and flexi-rigid PCB's in any quantities. The Chinese facility has been built to high environmental standards. When operational it will be working to ISO9001, ISO14001 and will also be RoHS compliant to European standards. The agreement financially strengthens the company's original short-term plans of increasing its technological capacity and commercial power.Graphic and Somacis will maintain their independence in their respective Companies but will combine their worldwide sales and technical resources to provide a service that will meet the exacting quality standards and response times demanded by the world's industries.As the Executive Chairman of Graphic, Mr. Rex Rozario,declared : " we believe in the future of this strong and succesful partnership".