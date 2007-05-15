Electronics Production | May 15, 2007
Farnell hosts international design competition
US $100,000 prize announced for first international environmental design engineering competition of its kind. Global distributor Premier Farnell offers unique package of legal, marketing and design support for 'Live Edge' winner.
Premier Farnell plc, has launched a major international design competition called 'Live Edge' – Electronic Design for the Global Environment. Farnell, a Premier Farnell business, will support the competition throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Electronics engineers, students and academics around the world are invited to submit designs for an innovative product that utilises electronic components and has a positive impact on the environment, for example by increasing energy efficiency or reducing carbon emissions. Full details are available at: www.live-edge.com.
The winning entrant will receive a cash prize of US $50,000 as well as the support to move the design towards production. The support package, estimated to be worth an additional US $50,000, will include the services of an electronic design consultancy that will develop the design to prototype stage, assistance with legal matters and IP registration, marketing and publicity, as well as Premier Farnell's help in securing investment funding. The group will actively market the end product to millions of customers globally through their leading edge web page, catalogue and direct marketing. In addition, up to five entrants will be eligible for 'honourable mentions', each receiving a cash prize of US $5,000.
A prestigious and influential panel of judges from around the world will be announced shortly. It will feature a mix of innovators, engineers, entrepreneurs, academics, industry leaders and environmental campaigners; it will be chaired by a leading figure from the electronics industry.
Reflecting the environmentally friendly theme of the competition, Live Edge will be largely web-based to avoid unnecessary international travel and transportation. For example, the judges will confer online and it will be possible to view the award ceremony on the competition website.
Harriet Green, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Farnell plc, commented: “Our planet is facing environmental threats on an unprecedented scale. By unleashing the creativity that exists within the electronics industry, we can make a difference to these global challenges. Live Edge will give electronics design engineers the opportunity to have a positive impact on the future and see their vision become a reality. Live Edge is a unique design challenge for the world". A virtual press briefing from Harriet Green is available now on the website.
The closing date for registration is October 31st 2007 and entries must be submitted by November 30th 2007. The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over and the winner will be announced in January 2008.
