O2 chooses Nokia intelligent content delivery

Nokia and German mobile operator O2 have signed an agreement on the delivery of the Nokia Intelligent Content Delivery solution to enhance O2's mobile packet core network in Germany.

The Nokia Intelligent Content Delivery is a network based centralized service and content control system, which enables operators to analyze, charge and manage services in a flexible manner.



Systems integration of the Nokia solution to 02's existing network environment and O2 specific customization are key part of the agreement. In addition, Nokia provides O2 with a comprehensive set of services for deployment and maintenance, including delivery services, Help Desk, software maintenance and emergency support. Deliveries begin immediately.