LBO and Thales in Joint Agreement

Light Blue Optics (LBO), a UK based developer of miniature projection systems, has announced a joint agreement to develop a range of display products with aerospace & defence company Thales.

Under the agreement, LBO will provide Thales with engineering samples of its miniature projection system in a collaboration to produce advanced displays that meet the high-performance and demanding safety requirements of cockpit applications.



LBO's patented holographic laser projection technology delivers large, full-colour, high-quality video images in focus at all distances – even on curved or angled surfaces. LBO's Director of Business Development and co-founder Dr. Edward Buckley explained, “LBO's proprietary projection technology provides a range of benefits including exceptional levels of brightness and a robust, lightweight optical architecture that is highly tolerant to a range of microdisplay defects. Such differentiating advantages make our technology ideal for use in safety critical markets such as aerospace & defence and automotive."



Bruno Vazzoler, Thales' Vice President General Manager of Cockpit Interactive Solutions said, “At Thales, we are permanently looking for leading-edge technologies with ground-breaking capabilities, and are therefore delighted to announce this development agreement with Light Blue Optics. We have identified a range of early revenue opportunities for LBO's technology and look forward to delivering these advances in display technology to customers in the near term."



Light Blue Optics' CEO, Dr. Chris Harris said, “This development is a strategic collaboration that will bring LBO's unique command of holographic laser projection together with Thales' unrivalled understanding of human interaction with information display systems. Coupling our flexibility with Thales' tremendous engineering capacity opens up a range of near-term opportunities in aerospace & defence, and we anticipate it will form the basis of a long-term relationship."