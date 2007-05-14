Electronics Production | May 14, 2007
Orion Hungary sign deal with Arrow
Arrow Electronics, Inc. has established a manufacturing, logistics and supply chain partnership with Orion Electronics Ltd. in Hungary, a manufacturing company owned by Singapore-based Thakral Group.
Orion will become Arrow's third global Value-Add Center, providing product assembly and other support services for the company's North American-based original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers. Electronic components from Arrow suppliers can be transported directly to Orion for product assembly for sale in nearby European markets.
"In a growing, global marketplace, the combination of Orion and Arrow's value-add centers in Phoenix and China can provide our customers with not just silicon, but complete product supply chain and assembly solutions, near their headquarters or nearer to the regions of their end customers, saving time and costs," said Jennifer Johnson, director, Global Programs and Technical Services, Arrow NAC. "Customers also benefit with a single point of contact, order management and standardized quality and post-sales services."
"Given the expertise and the long experience of Orion in electronics manufacturing in this region and the overall strategy of the Thakral Group in the developing countries of the world, this partnership is an ideal fit benefiting both sides," said GS Arora, managing director, Orion Electronics. A new, 50,000 square-foot logistics center already is being constructed by Orion close to Budapest.
Arrow selected Orion Electronics as a partner based on its reputation for quality and its ability to meet Arrow requirements to replicate the services offered at Arrow's Logistics and Value-Add Center in Phoenix, the company's North American facility where OEM customers' products are assembled or manufactured. All of Arrow's manufacturing facilities - Phoenix; Shenzhen, China; and now, Orion Electronics in Hungary - are ISO-certified and offer clean room facilities, as well as services such as engineering and design, first article and proof of concept, inventory management, build-on demand, verification and testing.
The Singapore-based Thakral Group was founded in 1905, has a turnover of USD 2.5 b and employs 10,000 worldwide. The Group has a strategy to enter early the underdeveloped fast growing regions and take advantage of the high economic growth rates, growing with the local economies. The Group took over Orion Electronics Ltd in 1997. Orion Electronics is an old and respected Hungarian electronics company founded in 1913 and has many decades of experience in electronics manufacturing. Besides manufacturing a variety of industrial products for a wide range of customers, Orion also markets over 50 products under its own brand name.
