Saab Bofors Dynamics gives notice to 250

Due to a reduced workload at the defence electronics development unit at Saab Bofors Dynamics, notice has today been given to the County Employment Boards in Sweden.

The move affects 140 people in Karlskoga and 110 people in Linköping. The operations in Järfälla and Gothenburg will also be affected to some extent.



“This is an extremely tough decision to have to make, but we need to make sure the company is always correctly proportioned. We have successfully completed a number of major development programs, but have to realize that we have not managed to bring in new development orders to the necessary extent to fully utilize all our current high-tech resources,” says Tomas Samuelsson, President of Saab Bofors Dynamics AB.



Out of Saabs some 12 000 employees, Saab Bofors Dynamics AB has approximately 1,300 employees in total, approximately 750 of whom are based in Karlskoga and 350 in Linköping. The company also has operations in Eskilstuna, Järfälla and Gothenburg.