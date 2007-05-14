austriamicrosystems and NemeriX celebrate<br>shipment of five millionth GPS

austriamicrosystems and NemeriX are pleased to announce shipment of the five millionth NemeriX NJ1006A RF IC.

The NJ1006A has been a success for NemeriX in the personal navigation device (PND) and Bluetooth GPS markets.



Commenting on the milestone shipment, NemeriX CEO Ron Torten said: "NemeriX is focused on delivering the most power-efficient, high-performance GPS solutions, so it is imperative that we continue to work with the very best technical partners. As a world-class RF device manufacturer, austriamicrosystems is a valuable asset in helping to bring our solutions to market faster, enabling us to be more responsive to our customers' needs."