Incap`s strategic objectives up to 2010

Juhani Hanninen, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, presented Incap's strategic objectives up to 2010 at the Capital Markets Day held on 11 May 2007.

* Incap's objective is to double its revenue by 2010 through both organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions.

* Profitable organic growth shall exceed the average industry growth, which according to market studies is approx. 10% annually during the next four years.

* ncap maintains a balanced customer base so that the dependence on a single customer sector is below 30%.

* Incap is seeking a significant amount of business in India in 2007. In the next four years, the company will focus mostly on growth outside Finland where, in accordance with Incap's objectives, at least half of the company's business will take place in 2010.



"We are aiming for vigorous growth and more international operations. This is essential for maintaining Incap's competitiveness, since most of our strategic customers have global operations and require us to provide service also outside Finland and Europe," says Juhani Hanninen, President and CEO of Incap.



"In the future, the company will experience its strongest growth outside Finland. We wish to take our own place on the growing Asian markets, in addition to which we will also strengthen our position in Europe and develop our operations at our present units."