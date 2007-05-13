Infineon appoints Dr. Ploss to<br>the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG has appointed Dr. Reinhard Ploss to the Management Board, effective June 1, 2007.

He will be responsible for Operations, comprising advanced logic and power logic front-end manufacturing, back-end manufacturing, logistics and quality management units previously assigned to different responsibilities.



After receiving undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Munich University of Technology, Dr. Reinhard Ploss began his career at Siemens AG in Munich, where he held a number of managerial posts in the field of single process technology. He then moved to Siemens' semiconductor plant in Villach, Austria, where he was latterly responsible for the entire process technology. From 1996 to 1999, Ploss headed Siemens' Power Semiconductors division in Munich, and when Siemens spun off its Semiconductor Group to form Infineon Technologies AG in 1999, Ploss was additionally appointed to manage eupec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies AG in Warstein, Germany. From 2000 until 2005, Ploss headed up Infineon's Automotive and Industrial Group. Since then, he has been a member of the Management Board of the Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Group. As of July 2003, Ploss has also been the CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG.