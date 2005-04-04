Russian chip market on the rise

Russian semiconductor manufacturers sold about $2 billion dollars worth of chips last year, about one-third the peak of the former USSR, according to Japanese Semiconductor Industry News, quoted by Circuits Assembly.

Most Russian manufacturer’s technology is likely more than 10 years behind leading global manufacturers, because most of the industry disappeared in the early 90’s after the Soviet Union collapsed.



There are now signs of significant progress. Russian fabs have been developing unique products for export to Asia. Now 10 semiconductor plants are in operation, employing 3000 - 4000 engineers. The Russian electronics industry will be a major player in the next five years, according to analyst Dominique Numakura, publisher of the EPTE newsletter and a columnist for PCD&M magazine. This was reported by Japanese Semiconductor Industry News, quoted by Circuits Assembly.