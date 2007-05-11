Bookham appoints European Sales Manager

Bookham, Inc., a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems, appoints Pierre Champert as Technical Sales Manager of its high power laser diode business unit.

Dr. Champert's appointment is set to advance business growth across Europe, with a particular focus on France, and intends to further strengthen support and service to customers in this region. “We have had tremendous success around the world with our high power laser diodes, which are recognised for their power and reliability," said Gunnar Stolze, European Sales Director of Industrial Products at Bookham. “ Europe is particularly important to us as a diverse and advanced industrial market, with a wealth of industries, from automotive to biomedical, using state-of-the-art photonics to maintain their leading edge".