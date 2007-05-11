STMicro plans possible Flash Memory spin off

Carlo Bozotti, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics NV, has declined to comment on a possible spin-off of STMicroelectronic's Flash Memory Group, saying that ST is in negotiations.

Rumour has it that ST Microelectronics and Intel plans to consolidate their NOR Flash memory operations. Carlo Bozotti wouldn't say anything about this possible deal during a press conference held in New York yesterday, however he said ST is currently in negotiations with an unnamed company.