Cemco-FSL release new immersion system

UK based Cemco-FSL has launched a new horizontal immersion system designed for immersion silver as wel as other solderable and protective coatings.

This system's small footprint design incorporates roller-less laminar flow process chambers and fluid knife rinses to provide more uniform deposition at higher speeds. The new fluid delivery technology should also reduce floor space requirements by more than 60 % compared to FSL's earlier designs.