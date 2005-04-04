Municom appointed distributor for Park Electrochemical

US firm Park Electrochemical Corp. announced that German distributor Municom GmbH is now representing Park’s RF/microwave and advanced digital substrate materials in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Municom will sell, distribute and warehouse products manufactured by Park’s Neltec S.A. business unit in LannemezEurope SAS business unit in Mirebeau, France. Germany, Austria and Switzerland comprise some of Europe’s most active regions for both RF/microwave and advanced digital applications. This new sales representative and distributorship relationship with Municom will provide improved localized service to Park’s customers and OEMs in the region. Park also expects Municom’s extensive customer base and experience in these regions of Europe to increase the sales volume of Park’s newest microwave and high speed digital products.



Municom was founded in 1977 and now has 22 employees in three offices across Germany. Municom has a long established history as a leading sales representative organization serving mainly the telecommunications market with a large range of sophisticated components needed in wireless and optical transmission systems, industrial automation, and medical, automotive and military applications.



Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials and advanced composite materials for the electronics, military, aerospace, wireless communication and industrial markets. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Singapore, China (currently under construction), France (two facilities), Connecticut, New York, Arizona and California. The Company operates under the FiberCote, Nelco and Neltec names.