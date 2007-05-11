ACE appoints European reps

ACE Production Technologies Inc., a US manufacturer of selective soldering systems for electronics assembly, announces the appointment of C.H. Erbsloh and Interflux Skandinavia A.B. to represent ACE products in European territories.

ACE Production Technologies, Inc. and C.H. Erbsloh and Interflux Skandinavia A.B. have entered into sales and distribution agreements whereby C.H. Erbsloh has been awarded the exclusive sales, service, installation, and ongoing support responsibility for ACE products in Poland. Interflux Skandinavia A.B.will represent A.C.E. in Norway, Finland and Denmark.



C.H. Erbsloh Polska sp. has been active in sales and service of equipment for manufacturing electronics in Poland since 1997. Areas of expertise include solder pastes and fluxes, silicones for electronics, cleaners and cleaning chemistries, reflow ovens, wave soldering machines, AOI systems, rework, equipment for conformal coating, and more.



Interflux Skandinavia A.B., with a presence in Norway, Finland, Denmark and Estonia, has over 15 years of experience with mechanical and software customer assistance. In addition to selective soldering products from ACE, Interflux products also include reflow ovens, BGA repair equipment, a wide variety of soldering tools, ultra sonic cleaning equipment, solder and other consumables.