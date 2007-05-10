US firm acquires UK trade shows

Canon Communications today announced it has acquired four special-focus manufacturing technology events from Devon, UK-based Trident Exhibitions Limited.

The acquisition brings the number of Canon's trade show events to 43 while also introducing its co-location strategy to Europe, a key market for advanced design and manufacturing industries. he acquired shows are IPOT, Machine Vision and Displays Technology - a resource for optical, photonics, vision and displays technology, MTEC: focuses on sensors, measurement and instrumentation technology, Machine Building, Drives & Automation - an event for design-build technologies and systems integrators, and Practical Vacuum – a show that covers all aspects of vacuum technology and semiconductor processing.



Canon noted that the four Trident shows have already run concurrently with two of its own events at the UK's National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham: MEDTEC UK (Medical Equipment Design Technology Exposition and Conference) and 3C: Contamination Control and Cleanroom Products Exhibition. Even without a formal organizational structure, the de facto co-location has according to Cannon been the natural affinity and synergy between and among all six events. Canon said it plans to further develop, position and promote the shows as a coordinated, full-featured, total resource for the UK's advanced design and manufacturing industries. The first shows to be held under Canon ownership will take place on February 13-14, 2008 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK, and will be the largest design and manufacturing event in the UK.



Charles G. McCurdy, Chairman and CEO of Canon Communications, said, “The integration of these combined shows will position the overall exhibition as the leading event serving the UK's advanced manufacturing markets. This co-location strategy closely follows Canon's highly successful all-industry events in New York, Anaheim, Atlanta, and Chicago in the United States. Our medical industry shows have always included materials, components, electronics, production machinery, plastics processing, packaging, information systems, and a whole lot more. Our expanded co-location model simply extends the full range of advanced design and manufacturing technologies to a much broader base of industries. Acquisition of the Trident shows will enable Canon to bring this market-proven concept to the UK, and in so doing, create the largest design and manufacturing event in the country. Exhibitors will benefit from higher volume and better-quality traffic to their booths resulting in more leads, while attendees gain access to a much broader range of products, equipment, systems and solutions to their advanced manufacturing needs."