Sanimna-SCI shed 150 in France

According to local sources, Sanmina-SCI in Tourlaville, France plans to lay off 150 of its temporary staff due to an expired Alcatel contract.

Sanmina-SCI will probably remove the 150 temporary workers by July, a union represent told a local French source. Despite this contract ending, Alcatel still remains the biggest customer at the site. A new contract was also signed recently with Thales, but that is not enough to save the plant in the long term. 300 workers remains at the plant.