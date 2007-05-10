Espotel New JTAG Partner in Finland

JTAG Technologies and Espotel Oy today announced a partnership to streamline the integration of Espotel embedded test and diagnostics with JTAG Technologies' boundary-scan testing and programming solutions.

According to a press release, in order to optimize the use of Espotel's resources it was decided to seek cooperation with JTAG Technologies Finland. Development manager of Espotel's production test systems division, Tero Leppänen, and his team looks forward to providing even better services to customers following the new agreement. JTAG Technologies software tools offer a solution for prototype testing of complex PCBs within the design laboratory.