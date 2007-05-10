Juki increases staff in Europe

Johanna Kunz has joined Juki Automation Systems AG in April as Accounting Clerk. Sidney O'Hab has been appointed as In-house Assembly Engineer at Juki Automation Systems GmbH.



The development for Juki Europe looks good, the first quarter of 2007 has brought another record turnover for the Juki Europe Group. The positive economical trend of 2006 has continued and became even stronger.