VMETRO and VSYSTEMS to distribute Advanced in Europa

VMETRO and AdvancedIO have announced that they have signed a multi-year original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the OEM agreement, AdvancedIO's will become the basis for 10GbE connectivity in VMETRO's integrated systems sold worldwide.



In addition, VMETRO will distribute and support stand-alone AdvancedIO products in North America; VMETRO and its subsidiaries VSYSTEMS will be the exclusive distributors of AdvancedIO products in Europe.