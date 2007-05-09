Würth purchases first mie XRT 7000 X-Ray

mie (Multiline International Europa, LP) and Würth Elektronik announce the introduction, and first sale of Multiline Technology's XRT Series 7000 X-Ray Drilling and Inspection System.

The latest addition to Multiline Technology's product offering of advanced machinery for the production of Multilayer Printed Circuits is a machine for the X-Ray inspection of laminated multi-layer panels and follow-on drilling of Registration Tooling Holes.



These Tooling Holes are then used to align the panel with down-stream processes such as drilling, routing, circuit-pattern exposure, laser-mask exposure, LDI or any other registration task that aligns the unseen inner-layer images of a circuit with follow-on images or processes. Besides providing a means to drill such Tooling Holes, the XRT Series 7000 is delivered with a raft of standard and optional Software features which allow fine-tuning of Material Know-how as well as process and environmental optimization through the use of SPC and automated factory control-loop software.



This machine was being built to be introduced to the Chinese market (where high layer counts are becoming increasingly more important) at the up-coming Circuit-Tech Exposition in Suzhou, China.



mie announces however, that the first customer for this machine does not come from China, but rather Germany. Würth Elektronik is PCB manufacturer with four factories in the southern part of Germany with 1000 employees. The XRT Series 7000 machine is being purchased for use in the Pforzheim factory and will be integrated into a network of machines which will follow the dimensions of the panel throughout production and will automatically control and adjust processes to automate the registration task of matching circuit images to mechanical processes.