Walsin appoints Arrow for northern Europe

Arrow Electronics has been appointed by Walsin Technology Corporation to distribute its range of passive components in northern Europe. The new agreement enables Arrow to supply Walsin products in the Nordic countries, Baltic states, UK and Ireland.

Arrow already has a relationship with Walsin in central and southern Europe. While the deal covers Walsin's full range, Arrow is anticipating particular interest in MLCC (multilayer ceramic chip) capacitors, chip resistors, varistors and RF products. Walsin has continually grown its business operations by placing emphasis on research and development. As a result, the company's 250 R&D staff have accrued more than 70 patents in the past six years.



Chris McAneny, marketing director, Arrow Northern Europe, commented: “Arrow is constantly working to build the broadest technology portfolio in order to provide solutions to meet our customers' needs. This agreement with Walsin makes a range of innovative passive components available to our customers."



Alphonse Willems, director, sales and marketing, Walsin Technology, said: “Arrow and Walsin already have a strong relationship in Europe. Arrow's continued investment in engineering and technical support for passive, electromechanical and connector products in northern Europe makes this the ideal time to extend our collaboration."