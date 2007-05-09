Nepcon demonstrates expertise<br>in aerospace & defence markets

Less than a week to go until the UK's largest and broadest-based electronics exhibition, Nepcon, takes place at the NEC. But it's not just about the pure electronics sector itself. Nepcon also demonstrates the industry's influence in the defence & aerospace sector.

Nepcon represents the core of the UK's electronics industry, covering skills and disciplines from design and materials, through to component sourcing, subassembly manufacture, support services and distribution. But Nepcon does more. It is one of the few exhibitions that effectively bridges across to other market sectors.



There are electronics on your desk, in your home; in your car; in your pocket; and now even being woven into your clothes and slipped into product packaging. In the defence sector, electronics are pivotal in weapons systems and in protecting the realm. In aviation, modern fighters and even airliners would not be able to fly without their electronic brains or find their way safely without electronic navigation and guidance systems.



Next week, Nepcon will host over 400 companies focused on the delivery of electronics materials, equipment and solutions. A large percentage of these are keen to demonstrate specialised expertise in defence and aerospace electronics.