Electronics Production | May 09, 2007
Osram expands Regenburg<br>& builds new Malaysia plant
Osram, manufacturer of light emitting diodes (LEDs) and number two on the world LED market, sets course for expansion in opto-semiconductors with new chip factory in Malaysia. At the same time completion of a further phase of the Regensburg plant.
Osram will be significantly expanding production capacity at its plant in Penang, Malaysia. At the same time, a further construction phase will be completed by the end of 2007 at its plant in Regensburg. Osram will then be in a better position to meet growing demand for LEDs far into the future. In Malaysia, in addition to the existing facilities for assembling Regensburg chips a wafer production line will be put into operation in 2008 for the upcoming volume applications for lighting and consumer.
The construction of a chip factory in Penang will mean that Osram will have a second production site for chips in addition to the plant in Regensburg. From 2008 the Penang site will manufacture LED chips. Total investment in the new plant will ultimately be in high double figures of millions of euros. The lighting manufacturer is also starting to expand the existing LED assembly facilities in Penang. When work is completed, capacity will be 50 percent higher.
Expansion work will also continue in Regensburg at the same time as capacity is expanded in Malaysia. Regensburg will continue to manufacture semiconductor materials and produce wafers for semiconductors for lighting, display and sensor applications. The new construction phase in Regensburg is approaching completion, with investment in fairly high double figures of millions of euros. In addition to production, Regensburg also accommodates the central research and development department of Osram Opto Semiconductors.
Osram CEO Martin Goetzeler said " Osram's life-blood is its innovations – and opto-semiconductor products are central to our growth strategy. LEDs are the light sources of the future as they offer so many benefits including compact dimensions and enormous potential for energy savings. The expansion of our production capacity in Penang and Regensburg is a clear sign that we are on course for sustained growth."
Ruediger Müller, CEO at Osram Opto Semiconductors, commented: "The expansion of our production sites is our response to increased demand for LEDs throughout the world. At Osram Opto Semiconductors we now have the broadest portfolio of patents on the market. Our successful bases in Regensburg and Penang will enable us to strengthen our market position still further with technologically and economically impressive products."
