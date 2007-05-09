Elektrobit Q1 pretax loss of 8.1 million euros

Elektrobit's net sales for the first quarter in 2007 stood at EUR 39.5 million (EUR 42.1 million). The operating loss amounted to EUR -8.8 million (EUR -1.9 million). Elektrobit is expecting first-half revenue to reach the same level as in the second half of last year, about 90 million euros.

The net sales of the Automotive Software Business Segment were EUR 10.6 million (EUR 8.7 million; an increase of EUR 1.9 million or 22.3 %). The net sales of the Wireless Communications Solutions Business Segment were EUR 15.5 million (EUR 17.2 million; a decrease of EUR 1.7 million or 10.0 %) and the net sales of the Test and Automation Business Segment were EUR 13.2 million (EUR 16.2 million; an decrease of EUR 3.0 million or 18.6 %).