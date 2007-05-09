Efore`s new plant in China inaugurated

Finish based EMS provider Efore inaugurated its new plant in China. The opening ceremonies at the plant, which is located in Suzhou Industrial Park, were witnessed by distinguished guests including

Jaani Heinonen, Chief Representative of Tekes Shanghai and Xie Jin Ling, General Manager of CSSD, Suzhou Industrial Park Administration committee.

The new production plant became fully operational in April and at the same time production at Efore's old premises at Suzhou was discontinued. The plant is 10,600 m2 in area, 7,560 m2 of which

are production premises. At this moment there are just over 400 employees at the plant, the intention being to increase this number as the business grows. In addition to production workers, the aim is to increase employees in marketing and in the sales and product development operations. Besides Suzhou plant, Efore has a sales office in Peking.