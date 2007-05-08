Bad working conditions at LG in Poland

LG Electronics is one of the biggest employers in Poland. The company has plants in the country for LCD TV, refrigerator and washing machine production. However the working conditions at the plants are not that nice for the workers, Libcom reports.

At the end of last month there was a fatal accident in the Biskupice Podgorne plant. A 31-year-old worker tried to repair a machine and was killed. The same happened to a 49-year-old worker in December, according to Libcom.



Libcom also reports that the workers also have been forced to work overtime for months

There are also many health and safety concerns about the production of the LCD TVs, including the long-term health effects of exposure to toxics such as mercury or crystals.



The workers say the conditions are so bad that they often pass out and have to be sent to the hospital.



When the workers prepared for the long weekend around the May Day holiday the bosses demanded that they must work two more hours' overtime, about 150-200 workers walked out from their jobs. The workers were told they would be fired and that they would also be banned from entering the factory, Libcom reports.



A few workers have made some demands and decided to unionize. They demanded protective clothing, breaks during working hours and no more forced overtime. After this incident, a branch of Solidarity was set up and signed up 130 workers. One of those workers, who made demands, came to work on Monday and was fired, Libcom reports.