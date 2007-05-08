Varitronix names General Manager

UK based Varitronix Limited has appointed Mike Burke as its General Manager, TFT Division, to spearhead the launch of this technology in the UK and European markets.

Commenting on the appointment Wyn Griffiths, Managing Director of Varitronix UK said, “Varitronix has an exceptional customer base amongst European industrial, automotive and telecommunications customers, with over 38% of its business originating here. We are taking a fresh approach to TFT technology, to make it more accessible to customers in this market, based on innovative approaches to manufacturing these displays. Mike's experience will be a hugely valuable addition to our strong sales and marketing team as we take this technology forward in Europe."



Mike Burke joins Varitronix from its distributor Trident, and brings over 14 years of display sales and marketing experience to the team. He was Trident's Director of Franchise Development.



Aldous Lippard also joins Varitronix from Trident as Marketing Communications Manager. He has previously worked at Toshiba.