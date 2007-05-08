Electronics Production | May 08, 2007
Call for Unique Part No to differentiate<br>Ball Metallurgies on Pb-Free BGAs
iNEMI has announced that a majority of its OEM and EMS members strongly support unique part numbers for BGA components to differentiate any Pb-free ball metallurgies other than SAC 305 or SAC 405, including low silver, added dopants such as nickel, and other SAC (or non-SAC) alloy compositions.
iNEMI members supporting this position include: 3M, Agilent Technologies Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Analogic, Celestica Inc., Delphi Electronics & Safety, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Jabil Circuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Micro Systems Engineering Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Solectron Corporation and Tyco Electronics Corporation.
Many suppliers are moving away from SAC 305/405 ball metallurgies in order to improve the ability to survive mechanical shock (e.g. drop test of portable products). Changes include reductions in silver down to as low as 0.3% and addition of other metals, such as nickel. Concerns about these changes in metallurgies prompted iNEMI to release the following statement:
While variations in alloy metallurgy may improve mechanical shock performance, they can also impact the manufacturing process in a number of ways. Since these changes can affect form, fit and function of the device, they should be documented by the issuance of a part change notice (PCN) and should be associated with a change in manufacturing part number (MPN). In this way, the manufacturing assembly process can be properly controlled and optimized prior to actual assembly to ensure repeatable and reliable attachment of the BGA to the next higher assembly and to help minimize ship holds due to unknown parts. While JEDEC identifies BGA solder ball material composition as an example of a major change (see JESD46C), we recognize that some further guidelines may need to be developed around triggering the PCN and/or change to MPN.
In 2004, iNEMI called for the use of unique part numbers for RoHS-compliant components, as defined by JEDEC/IPC standards. The consortium is also calling for continued availability of SnPb BGAs for use in high-reliability products, which are currently exempt from, or out of scope of, the EU RoHS Directive. Manufacturers of these high-reliability products will continue to use SnPb processes until long-life reliability concerns regarding Pb-free are resolved, and Pb-free BGAs are not compatible with these processes.
Many suppliers are moving away from SAC 305/405 ball metallurgies in order to improve the ability to survive mechanical shock (e.g. drop test of portable products). Changes include reductions in silver down to as low as 0.3% and addition of other metals, such as nickel. Concerns about these changes in metallurgies prompted iNEMI to release the following statement:
While variations in alloy metallurgy may improve mechanical shock performance, they can also impact the manufacturing process in a number of ways. Since these changes can affect form, fit and function of the device, they should be documented by the issuance of a part change notice (PCN) and should be associated with a change in manufacturing part number (MPN). In this way, the manufacturing assembly process can be properly controlled and optimized prior to actual assembly to ensure repeatable and reliable attachment of the BGA to the next higher assembly and to help minimize ship holds due to unknown parts. While JEDEC identifies BGA solder ball material composition as an example of a major change (see JESD46C), we recognize that some further guidelines may need to be developed around triggering the PCN and/or change to MPN.
In 2004, iNEMI called for the use of unique part numbers for RoHS-compliant components, as defined by JEDEC/IPC standards. The consortium is also calling for continued availability of SnPb BGAs for use in high-reliability products, which are currently exempt from, or out of scope of, the EU RoHS Directive. Manufacturers of these high-reliability products will continue to use SnPb processes until long-life reliability concerns regarding Pb-free are resolved, and Pb-free BGAs are not compatible with these processes.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments