Samsung raise capacity in Slovakia

As evertiq.com reported earlier Samsung will invest €400 million to build a LCD plant in Slovakia. Samsung intents to produce 12 million LCD`s the first year at the official launch of its plant in Slovakia.

The company originally announced that it would launch production of its new plant in March 2008 and that the company will start to produce 10 million LCD screens yearly.



The company's vice president Ho Yong Duk, said that the turnover at the new plant will eventually reach around 2.0 bln usd. The company will directly employ approximately 1,200 people.